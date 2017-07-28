In uphill battle, Google G Suite poaches Nielsen from Microsoft

In a rare win against Microsoft (MSFT -0.2% ), Google (GOOG +0.8% , GOOGL +0.6% ) poached Nielsen as a customer of its online business software, from documents and spreadsheets to videoconferencing.

Nielsen's move from Microsoft to Google was just disclosed but was made months ago. Nielsen moved 56,000 employees to Google's G Suite, which sits in a distant second place behind Microsoft's Office suite.

Google doesn't disclose sales of business software, but the G Suite division has more than 3.5M paying customers; Gartner estimates Microsoft has four times the market share.

G Suite is benefiting as companies build younger work forces. "Those millennials are coming to Nielsen with experience coming up on Google," says Google's Diane Greene. "We’re actually seeing that as a great recruiting tool."