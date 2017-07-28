TransCanada eyes December final decision on Keystone XL

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) says it will make a final investment decision by December on the Keystone XL pipeline project.

The FID will be based on shipper demand and a regulatory outcome in Nebraska, through which the project passes, TRP's president of liquid pipelines Paul Miller said in today's earnings conference call.

While TRP has "good support" from existing shippers, including those who departed after Keystone XL's 2015 rejection by the Obama administration, it is seeking new entrants and wants a "significant" level of commitment, Miller said.

TRP yesterday launched an open season for additional commitments for the pipeline.