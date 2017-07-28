Crude oil surges to biggest weekly gain this year

Crude oil wrapped up its best week of the year, with U.S. crude +8.6% on the week to settle at $49.71/bbl and Brent even stronger at +9% to a two-month high $52.50/bbl, lifted by renewed commitments from Saudi Arabia and OPEC to curb production and steeper than expected declines in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.

"We can see from Saudi deliveries this month that they are not just talkin’ the talk, but walkin’ the walk,” says Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

"Positive signs came from the draw in gasoline stocks this week, as the U.S. moves into the peak driving season," according to Ashley Kelty, oil analyst at Cenkos Securities.

Despite some bullish signs, "the latest price rise is on a fragile footing," Commerzbank analysts contend, noting OPEC production likely would rise in the coming months as the group has not officially capped output from Libya and Nigeria.

