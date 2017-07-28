Stocks end mixed; Amazon drags down Nasdaq

Stocks turned in a mixed session, with the Dow rising to a new record high for the third straight session while the S&P and Nasdaq could not quite pull above their flatlines, although all three major averages finished near their highs of the day.

For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2% while the S&P finished flat and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%.

Today, the Nasdaq as well as the consumer discretionary sector (-0.7%) were weighed by Amazon (-2.5%), which missed earnings expectations, and Starbucks (-9.2%), which missed top-line estimates and issued disappointing guidance.

Consumer staples (-0.9%) finished at the bottom of the sector standings, with Altria plunging 9.5% after the FDA announced a plan to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes.

Health care (+0.5%) topped today's leaderboard as Merck reported better than expected earnings and revenues, and the Senate failed to pass a "skinny" repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. crude oil settled 1.4% higher at $49.71/bbl, capping its best weekly showing of the year.

Treasury prices rose in a curve-flattening trade, leaving the two-year yield (1.36%) and the 10-year yield (2.29%) lower by one and three bps, respectively.