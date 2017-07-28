AT&T makes executive changes to prep for Time Warner closing

As it readies for the close of an $85B buyout of Time Warner (TWX -0.5% ), AT&T (T -1% ) is announcing a number of executive appointments to set up for the combined company.

Global Marketing Officer Lori Lee, who led the merger integration planning team, will also take on leadership of AT&T International.

John Stankey, formerly CEO of AT&T's Entertainment Group, will take the leader of merger integration planning, and work with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes on a transition to Stankey as CEO of the post-merger media company.

John Donovan, previously chief strategy officer and group president of AT&T Technology and Operations, will be CEO of AT&T Communications (including Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology & Operations).

The moves are effective Aug. 1.