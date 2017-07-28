Netflix opens revolving credit for up to $750M

In an SEC filing this hour, Netflix (NFLX +0.7% ) says it's opened a new revolving credit facility for $500M, with an uncommitted incremental facility for $250M more.

It doesn't expect to borrow any amount under the facility right away, but it opens room for more voracious content spending.

The revolving loans will come due July 27, 2022, and bear interest at either a floating rate or Libor plus a 0.75% margin, at the company's option.

Netflix's total debt at last report sat at $4.84B, with total cash of $2.16B.

After a sunny Q2 earnings report, the company said it would continue to use debt financing and negative cash flow to keep investing in content, "with our content strategy paying off in strong member, revenue and profit growth."