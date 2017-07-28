FDA panel says data supports safety of Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) +83.7% AH after saying that an FDA advisory panel voted 12-1 that available data supports the safety of its experimental hepatitis B vaccine when administered to adults.

DVAX says a prior panel voted 13-1 that data from Phase 3 clinical trials supports the effectiveness of the Heplisav-B vaccine.

If the FDA approves the vaccine, peak sales could reach $650M/year, says William Blair analyst Katherine Xu, adding that Heplisav could become the standard of care since it has an easier dosing schedule than GlaxoSmithKline's Engerix-B.