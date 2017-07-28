Fiat Chrysler wins approval to sell diesel cars in U.S.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) can resume sales of new diesel-powered pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the U.S. following approvals from the EPA and California Air Resources Board.

The regulators approved FCAU's modifications to emission control software for the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel models after finding violations in earlier models and withholding certification.

The approval is a win for FCAU after several months of talks but the company still faces civil suits from the U.S. Department of Justice and vehicle owners tied to defeat devices in ~104K older diesels it has sold.