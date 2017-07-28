Lockheed Martin gets $3.7B interim payment for F-35s

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $3.7B interim payment for 50 F-35 jet fighters that are earmarked for non-U.S. customers, the Department of Defense announces.

The agreement allows LMT to continue production of the F-35 jets while it finalizes the terms of its 11th contract with the DoD, which provides funds for the procurement of 50 aircraft.

The F-35 joint program office says it is “confident the final negotiated Lot 11 aircraft unit prices will be less than Lot 10," an expects an agreement by year-end 2017.

In February, the Pentagon agreed to a deal for the 10th batch of the fighter aircraft and agreed to pay below $95M per F-35A model jet for the first time, vs. $102M in the previous purchase, which was the lowest price up to that time.