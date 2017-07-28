Toshiba, SanDisk come to deal over Western Digital injunction push

Toshiba (TOSYY -10.4% ) and Western Digital's (WDC -7.5% ) SanDisk have come to an agreement removing the need for action on SanDisk's call for a preliminary injunction tied to the sale of Toshiba Memory, according to a Toshiba statement.

A joint stipulation provides for Toshiba to publicly announce the signing of any deal that contemplates a "closing" of the sale, within 24 hours. Toshiba's also to notify SanDisk two weeks before such a closing occurs.

It's the result of a judge's urging of the two companies to work on such a deal, to give Western Digital that two weeks' notice. The judge postponed a decision on the injunction July 14 and order the companies to return to court today (hopefully with a deal).

The conditions apply until 60 days after the formation of an arbitration panel. Closing a deal in the period addressed by the order isn't likely, Toshiba says, which is why it's preparing for ICC arbitration.

Toshiba notes that the deal doesn't require it to provide notice of transactions in the ordinary course of its NAND business.