Insurers dropping key Valeant drugs, analyst says

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) fell 1.7% in today's trade after Wells Fargo said United Health's (NYSE:UNH) formulary is no longer covering its Solodyn branded drug and will exclude the Retin-A brand.

Wells analyst David Maris estimates the two drugs, VRX's no. 3 and no. 4 branded drugs, represented ~$214M of the company's sales in 2016.

But analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald say the concerns are overdone and that Wall Street is largely looking past some potential blockbuster drug opportunities for VRX including Siliq/Brodalumab, Vyzulta, IDP-118 and Luminesse.

The firm also thinks investors are overly worried about VRX's high leverage ratio, but it believes VRX can lower its debt to manageable levels in the medium term.