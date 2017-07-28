Wisconsin governor calls special session for $3B Foxconn incentive

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has called the state's legislature into special session next week to consider a $3B incentive package for Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF, OTCPK:HNHAF) to develop a display panel plant there.

The deal, announced to great fanfare Wednesday, has drawn some criticism from those calling it a corporate giveaway.

Taiwan's Foxconn, a key Apple developer, plans a $10B facility in southeastern Wisconsin to make the display panels.

The incentive package includes state income tax credits as well as a $150M sales tax holiday for the company.