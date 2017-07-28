WSJ report: Sprint pursuing full merger with Charter

Sprint (NYSE:S) is proposing a full-blown merger with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), The Wall Street Journal reports.

That would be a step above more widely expected cooperation deals where Charter and fellow cableco Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) acted as MVNOs, resellers of Sprint service.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son is pursuing the creation of a new publicly traded entity that would encapsulate Sprint and Charter and be controlled by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), according to the report.

Bloomberg's Alex Sherman, meanwhile, says Charter has no interest in a merger with Sprint.