The spotlight falls on the Tesla Model 3

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered the first 30 Model 3 vehicles to customers at a ceremony in Fremont, California last night.

The company disclosed that the Model 3 comes with a standard battery that provides 310 miles of driving range on a single charge. The standard car sells for $35K and has a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds. A long-range battery that allows 310 miles or range and a top speed of 140 mph is available for $9K. Enhanced Autopilot costs $5K, and in the future a "full self-driving capability" will be a $3K option.

CEO Elon Musk said Tesla has taken down more than 500K advance orders for the Model 3. Deliveries are due to begin this fall. On the production challenges of hitting Tesla's target of 500K per year, Musk was amazingly frank. "It’s an amazing car, but we’re going through six months of manufacturing hell," he noted. "It's going to be pretty great, but it’s going to be quite a challenge to build this car,” he said. “Floods, fires, tornadoes, ships sink, if anything interrupts supply chains, that will interrupt the production," he lamented.

The Verge is out with an early test drive review of the mass market EV.