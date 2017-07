Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Pandora (NYSE:P) and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) on July 31; Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) on August 1; Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) on August 2; GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) on August 3; Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Cigna (NYSE:CI) on August 4.

Expected IPO pricings: Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA) on August 2, Venator Materials (Pending:VNTR) on August 3.

IPO quiet period expirations: Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), Bison Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCACU) and Constellation Alpha Capital (NASDAQ:CNACU) on July 31; Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), Safety, Income & Growth (Pending:SAFE) and SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) on August 1.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: James River Corp (NASDAQ:JRVR) on July 31; Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) on August 1; Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Artana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX), Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) on August 2; GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and AmpliPhi Biosciences (NYSEMKT:APHB) on August 3.

Notable annual meeting: Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) on August 2; Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) on August 3.

Business update call: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) on August 2.

Roadshow: Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) on August 3.

FDA watch: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to post docs for sirukumab injection on July 31 ahead of an August 2 meeting; Pfizer's (PFE) Xeljianz is up for discussion on August 3.

Fixed Income Investor Call: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) on August 1.

U.S. auto sales report: Kelley Blue Book forecasts a 6% drop in total volume for July. By automaker, KBB sees General Motors (NYSE:GM) -9% to 243K, Ford (NYSE:F) -6% to 202K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -4% to 205K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -7% to 168K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -4% to 147K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -6% to 125K, Hyundia/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -11% to 120K, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) -4% to 54K, Volkswagen 0% to 51K.

Wells Fargo San Francisco Biotech Corporate Access Day: ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), AveXis (NYSE:AVX), Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ), MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK), OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Five Prime Therapeutics on August 1 and 2. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Barron's mentions: Citigroup (NYSE:C) is seen rallying 50% and a new CEO at Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is seen driving share gains. On the tech front, a gloomy view is posted on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), while Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are expected to take a breather. There's a breakdown on why shorting the VIX (VXX, VXZ, XIV) is a tricky business.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg