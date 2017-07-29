Fashion upstart files confidentially for IPO

Online fashion retailer Stitch Fix filed confidentially for an IPO, according to Recode.

Stitch Fix mixes output from algorithms and social media sites like Pinterest with the input from stylists to send tailored boxes of clothes and accessories to customers. The concept has seen growing appeal from the segment of shoppers uninterested in wading through the thousands of items being sold by retailers such as Amazon, Gap (NYSE:GPS), L Brands (NYSE:LB), New York Company (NYSE:NWY), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), etc. on their sites.

The retail upstart reported a profit for its last fiscal year on $730M of sales.

Stitch Fix is being closely watched in the apparel business for its use of data and online subscription model.