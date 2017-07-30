Trump warns China on N.Korea

The U.S. flew two B-1B bombers over the Korean peninsula on Saturday in a show of force after recent missile tests from Pyongyang.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," President Trump wrote on Twitter. "We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

