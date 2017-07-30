WSJ: Charter out of any Sprint deal

Confirming a Bloomberg report from Friday, The Wall Street Journal says Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is indicating no interest in merging with lagging telecom Sprint (NYSE:S).

Charter is indicating it will stick with its existing resale agreement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) rather than switching to Sprint, the WSJ says. That's despite a sales pitch from Sprint's Masayoshi Son that Sprint would be able to offer better terms, and an initiative to merge Charter and Sprint and make them into a publicly traded entity that would be controlled by Son's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

This new announcement effectively kills the immediate prospect of a Charter-Sprint deal, the report says. Sprint investors will surely turn their eyes back to talks with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).