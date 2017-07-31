Factory growth cools in China

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed marginally in July, according to PMI data, while the services sector also cooled, due to "adverse weather conditions and routine maintenance in some enterprises."

Beijing is still expected to handily meet its annual economic growth target of 6.5% for the full year - encouraging news for President Xi ahead of a major leadership reshuffle in the autumn.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA