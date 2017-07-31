MSCI issues warning to Chinese firms

Barely a month after approving the inclusion of Chinese shares in its benchmark emerging market index (ETF: EEM), MSCI has issued a major warning.

"If we find a company suspends for a long time, over 50 days, we will remove it from the index, and we will not bring it back to the index again for at least another 12 months."

One in every 13 listed companies in China suspended trade in July, according to fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.

