Eurozone inflation holds steady

Annual eurozone inflation held steady at a rate of 1.3% in July, comfortably below the central bank's target rate, in a reading that is likely to ease the pressure on ECB policymakers as they head off for their summer breaks.

The reading was in line with forecasts while core inflation - which strips out volatile food and energy - ticked up to 1.2%, the highest level in three months.

