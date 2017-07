Crude futures briefly rose above $50 overnight for the first time since May after OPEC said it would meet next week to discuss why some nations are falling behind on their pledge to cut production.

The gathering in Abu Dhabi will take place on Aug. 7-8.

It follows a fourth consecutive week of declines in U.S. crude inventories, and potential sanctions against Venezuela's oil industry.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI