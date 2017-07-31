LabCorp takes out Chiltern for $1.2B

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) acquires specialty contract research organization (CRO) Chiltern for $1.2B in cash. The transaction should close in Q4.

Chiltern is a leading CRO among emerging-to-mid-market biopharma firms. The 4,500-employee outfit has conducted more than 1,800 studies in 87 countries over the past five years. This year, it is projected to generate ~$95M in EBITDA on revenues of ~$550M.

LabCorp says the transaction will be accretive to non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow in year one and it will earn its cost of capital by year three. It will be folded into its Covance unit.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.