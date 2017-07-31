Discovery Communications acquires Scripps Networks Interactive

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) announces that it will acquire Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI) for $14.6B in a cash-and-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close by early 2018.

The deal is expected to be accretive to EPS and fress cash flow in the first year after closing. Cost synergies of ~$350M are anticipated.

" We believe that by coming together with Scripps, we will create a stronger, more flexible and more dynamic media company with a global content engine that can be fully optimized and monetized across our combined networks, products and services in every country around the world," says Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

The combined company will produce approximately 8K hours of original programming annually, be home to approximately 300K hours of library content, and will generate a combined 7B short-form video streams monthly. In addition, the combined company will be home to five of the top pay-TV networks for women and will account for over 20% share of women watching primetime pay-TV in the U.S.

An investor call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET.

SNI +1.14% premarket.

Source: Press Release