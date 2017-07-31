Sanofi Q2 revenues up 4%; non-GAAP EPS up 3%; shares ahead 2% premarket

Sanofi (SNY -1.1% ) Q2 results (€): Revenues: 8,663M (+6.4%); Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care): 1,439M (+14.3%); Diabetes and Cardiovascular: 1,386M (+15.0%); General Medicines & Emerging Markets: 3,659M (-1.2%);Consumer Healthcare: 1,163M (+42.5%); Sanofi Pasteur (Vaccines): 1,016M (+26.2%).

Operating Income: 1,375M (-4.2%); Net Income: 1,037M (-10.4%); EPS: 0.82 (-8.9%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.35 (+3.1%); Quick Assets: 10,877M (+5.9%).

Key product sales: Lantus: 1,197M (-19.2%); Lovenox: 402M (-2.4%); Plavix: 385M (-0.3%); Aubagio: 425M (+32.7%); Renvela/Renagel: 248M (+16.8%); Toujeo: 210M (+46.1%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 203M (+10.4%); Cerezyme: 193M (-2.0%); Fabrazyme: 190M (+12.0%).

2017 Guidance: Earnings -3% on constant currency basis.