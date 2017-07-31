Aerie inks deal Royal DSM to explore potential of PEA technology in retinal diseases

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) enters into a collaborative research, development and license agreement with Dutch firm Royal DSM that includes an option to license its bioerodible polymer implant technology for assess its applicability for delivering certain Aerie compounds, initially focused on retinal diseases.

DSM's technology uses polyesteramide polymers (PEA) to produce an injectable minute thin fiber. Preclinical testing with Aerie drugs showed linear sustained elution rates over several months and the achievement of target retinal drug concentrations.

First up will be Aerie's AR-13154, a small molecule inhibitor of Rho kinase and Protein kinase C that targets vascular dysfunction, fibrosis and inflammation. The company says it has produced lesion size decreases on par with the leading wet AMD and anti-VEGF product on the market in preclinical testing.

CEO Vincente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., says, “A key to unlocking the potential of AR-13154 and related Aerie-owned compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases is the identification of the appropriate technology to achieve longer-term sustained delivery of our small molecules to the back of the eye. We are hopeful that DSM’s PEA technology may prove to be that technology."

Financial terms are not disclosed, but Aerie says it is immaterial related to its current financial commitments.