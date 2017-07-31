BioLife inks biopreservation media supply agreement with CAR-T developer Celyad

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) closes a long-term agreement with Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) to supply its clinical grade cell freeze media for use in latter's manufacturing process for its Natural Killer Receptor-based T-cell platform.

CEO Mike Rice says, "The execution of this new supply agreement further validates the critical role our proprietary biopreservation media products play in the development and commercialization of cellular therapies. We are very pleased to support Celyad in their mission to bring potential life-saving cell-based products to the market."

Financial terms are not disclosed.