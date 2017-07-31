Analysts update on Tesla after Model 3 event

KeyBanc Capital Markets calls Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) report of +500K reservations on the Model 3 the "most important metric and basis for the stock" into the trading week. Analyst Brad Erickson sees short-term positive momentum for shares of Tesla ahead of the company's earnings report on Wednesday. On the cautious side, Erickson notes that the "all-in" high-range Model 3 isn't quite at a mass market price ($58K) and warns on plateauing Model S and Model X demand.

"Initial reviews have been encouraging; more importantly, however, the vehicle could be more profitable and easier to manufacture than anticipated, placing Tesla’s threat to incumbent (manufacturers) in ever sharper focus," observes Berenberg Bank analyst Alexander Haissl.

Baird remains locked in at Outperform on Tesla due to the long-term potential, but thinks shares will dip after the Q2 numbers are spilled.

Source: Bloomberg and Forbes.com

Previously: The spotlight falls on the Tesla Model 3 (July 29)