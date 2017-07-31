Sohu.com beats revenue estimates, issues strong guidance; shares +7.5%

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) with a revenue beat and an EPS miss. Brand advertising revenues were down 24% on the year to $86M with the weakness attributed to video ad sales.. Online game revenues were up 23% to $122M. Search and search-related ad revenues were up 17% to $187M.

Gross margin was 40% overall, 19% for the online ad business, -45% for the brand advertising business, 48% for search and search-related ads, and 91% for online games.

Operating expenses totaled $223M and the company ended the quarter with $1.24B in cash and equivalents.

Q3 outlook: revenues between $480M and $510M and loss per share between $1 and $1.25. Consensus estimates have revenue at $474.62 and a loss per share of $1.17.

Press release

Sohu.com shares are up 7.47% premarket.

Update: Sohu.com also announces plans for subsidiary Sogou to file for an IPO. Sogou revenues were up 20% on the year to $211M.