MKM Partners warns on Mattel

MKM Partners warns on Cars 3 sales for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

"Based on the current worldwide revenue for the Cars 3 movie, we believe Mattel is likely to underperform its $300 million POS target," writes analyst Eric Handler.

He says research suggests that Cars 3 toy sales are down more than 30% domestically, and global box office appears to be tracking at about 40% of Cars 2.

Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis disclosed that Cars 3 shipping for Q2 was in line with expectations, but conceded that the level of POS sales was at the low end of plan (earnings call transcript).

Shares of Mattel fell 7.82% on Friday and hit a 52-week low of $19.16 at one point.