Futures up as July comes to a close

U.S. futures are pointing to a 0.2% gain at the open, in what is shaping up to be the second-best month of the year for major indexes.

Oil topped $50/bbl in the overnight session for the first time since May after OPEC said it would meet next week to discuss output cut compliance.

Gold is 0.1% lower at $1274/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.28%.

Dealmaking: Softbank is eying Charter Communications, while Discovery just scooped up Scripps Networks for $14.6B.

