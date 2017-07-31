Bristol-Myers and Clovis to evaluate Opdivo/Rubraca combo in range of tumors; Clovis down 6% premarket

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) ink a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) and PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib) across multiple tumor types.

Phase 3 studies will be conducted in advanced ovarian cancer and advanced triple-negative breast cancer. The partnership will also include a Phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Clovis will sponsor and run the ovarian cancer trial while Bristol-Myers will be responsible for the prostate cancer and breast cancer studies. All three should commence before year-end.