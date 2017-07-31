Ulta Beauty on watch after Oppenheimer downgrade

Oppenheimer downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Market Perform after having the cosmetics seller rated at Outperform.

A negative stance from L'Oreal on the U.S. market is a factor in the Oppy action as well as ongoing discounting in the department store sector. "We now view the backdrop as more challenging for Ulta to deliver the same level of comp and earnings upside investors have grown accustomed to," reads the analyst note.

The firm lowers it price target on Ulta to $270 from $330.