Shell shuts Europe’s largest refinery following fire

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has shut down production it its 404K bbl/day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands following a fire at at a high-voltage electricity switch station.

The fire at Europe's largest refinery started late Saturday and was extinguished by Sunday morning, but Shell says "the extent of the damage is [being] investigated and we are unable to load product at the depot in Pernis."

The outage likely will boost prices of oil products such as diesel, jet fuel and gasoline in northwest Europe, where refinery profits have risen in recent weeks due to other refinery issues in the region.