Loxo buys BTK inhibitor program from Redx Pharma for $40M

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) acquires Redx Pharma plc's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor program for $40M, including lead candidate LOXO-305 (RXC005). Loxo will not be obligated to pay milestones or royalties. LOXO-305 should enter clinical development next year.

Chief Business Officer Jacob Van Naarden says, "We are excited to add another program to our pipeline that so nicely aligns with our larger strategic vision and capabilities. The Redx team has created novel chemical matter that selectively and reversibly inhibits BTK, a validated molecular target across numerous B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. It is our belief that the widespread use of covalent BTK inhibitors, such as ibrutinib, will increasingly drive acquired resistance through a mutational event in BTK called C481S, leading to a group of relapsing patients in need of new therapies. Our work suggests that a highly selective, reversible BTK inhibitor can address this emerging unmet need in patients whose disease has progressed on a covalent BTK inhibitor. The development of a highly selective compound in a genetically-defined population is a Loxo Oncology core competency.”