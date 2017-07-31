Clariant hires Goldman to help repel activist in Huntsman merger

Clariant (OTC:CLZNF) says it has hired Goldman Sachs as an additional advisor to help fend off activist investor White Tale Holdings, which seeks to derail its planned merger with Huntsman (NYSE:HUN).

White Tale has been building its stake in Clariant to more than 10% and is lobbying other shareholders to oppose the merger.

Clariant said last week that the merger remains on track and was confident of meeting synergy targets of more than $400M and $25M in tax savings from combining the two companies.