Penn Virginia to buy Eagle Ford assets from Devon Energy for $205M

Penn Virginia (OTCQX:PVAC) agrees to acquire Eagle Ford assets from Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) for $205M.

PVAC expects the purchase price will wind up ~$15M lower to reflect estimated net cash flows from the effective date to closing, resulting in a $190M net purchase price.

PVAC says the deal will increase its net production by 30%, or ~3K boe/day; it now forecasts FQ4 production of 14.6K-15.2K boe/day, FY 2017 production of 10.6K-11.2K boe/day, and FY 2018 output of 20K-22K boe/day.

With the sale, DVN says proceeds from its $1B divestiture program have reached $340M.