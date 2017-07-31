FDA accepts Celltrion's marketing application for Herceptin biosimilar

The FDA accepts for review Celltrion's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of CT-P6, a biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab). The agency's action date will be in H1 2018.

Celltrion's North American commercial partner is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) per their October 2016 agreement.

Celltrion's BLA for Rituxan biosimilar CT-P10 is also under FDA review with an action date sometime in Q1 2018.

