FDA clears Alere's Fentanyl urine test

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for Alere (NYSE:ALR)(NYSE:ABT) unit Immunalysis' SEFRIA Fentanyl Urine Enzyme Immunoassay, the first regulatory approval for SEFRIA and the first 510(k)-cleared fentanyl enzyme immunoassay.

VP, Sales & Marketing Kathy Miller says, "The availability of an FDA-cleared fentanyl immunoassay enables more reference and hospital laboratories to conduct precise qualitative screening, which is a key strategy in stemming the alarming increase in misuse and abuse of fentanyl. The SEFRIA fentanyl urine drug screening test rounds out our offering of technologically advanced assays for detecting prescription and illegal drugs of abuse by providing clinicians and toxicologists with a relevant menu of FDA-cleared opiate and opioid tests."