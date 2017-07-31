Chocolate sector breakdown from Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux updates on trends in the chocolate sector.

The French investment firm predicts that structural pressure will be seen due to a heightened level of consumer health consciousness and government efforts to reduce obesity levels. The end result could be a wave of major M&A.

Kepler says Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) could roll its ex-U.S. confectionery into a joint venture with Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and take a minority stake. Another idea bandied around is that Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) could buy Nestle's U.S. assets and approach Hershey again. Kepler thinks Mars is likely to remain sidelined and sees Ferrero as the best fit for Lindt (OTCPK:LDSVF). In the end, Barry Callebaut (OTC:BYCBF, OTC:BRRLY) is called the preferred stock in the sector as the industry supplier of choice.

Source: Bloomberg