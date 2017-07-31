WSJ: Jana Partners, Trian Fund join opponents challenging Dow-DuPont plans

Rising discontent threatens to destroy the proposed plan to combine Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) with DuPont (NYSE:DD) and then break it apart, as four well-known activist investors may be joining forces to derail the deal, WSJ reports.

Jana Partners and Trian Fund have privately expressed concerns with how the merged company may be divided, according to the report, joining Glenview Capital and Third Point, which already had voiced criticism.

All four reportedly view Dow CEO Andrew Liveris as a roadblock to shifting certain pieces in ways they think will create value.

Dow and DuPont currently are reviewing how they will break up, and some changes from the current plan are likely, but the activists' complaints could grow louder if the review does not produce the moves they want, the report says.