Mateon's OXi4503 shows positive treatment effect in early-stage study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing Mateon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MATN) OXi4503 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) showed an encouraging treatment effect.

Two of four patients experienced complete remissions after one cycle of treatment. To date, five of 21 patients have achieved complete remission after two cycles of treatment while three others have experienced meaningful AML blast reductions.

OXi4503 continues to show a favorable safety profile.

The company is currently in discussions with potential development/commercialization partners. It plans to secure a partner or additional capital before initiating additional studies.

Fast Track-tagged OXi4503 (combretastatin A1-diphosphate) is a dual mechanism vascular disrupting agent. It weakens the tumor vasculature which causes tumor cell death and potentially affects the cell shape and attachment of hematopoietic stem cells.