Austin PD sidelines Ford Police Interceptors

The Austin Police Department removes all Ford (NYSE:F) Police Interceptors from its fleet due to a large number of carbon monoxide complaints.

"Unfortunately the number and the severity of the cases has continued to grow," says Austin Interim City Manager Elaine Hart. "I’ve made the decision that we need to remove these vehicles from service immediately," she adds.

The APD's action sidelines almost 400 Ford Explorers, representing 61% of the department's patrol fleet.

Ford says it will cover some of the police interceptor repair bills, although the company notes that modifications may have lead to the issue.

Previously: Ford Explorer exhaust fume probe expands (July 28)