CDI to be acquired by AE Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash

CDI (NYSE:CDI) entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of AE Industrial Partners, LLC for $8.25 per share in an all-cash.

"After a review of strategic alternatives by our Board of Directors, we are pleased to reach this agreement with AEI, which provides our shareholders with immediate liquidity and substantial certainty of value. We further believe that this transaction presents a winning proposition for all of our stakeholders," said Michael S. Castleman, President, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of CDI. "AEI has a proven track record of partnering with company management, is a strategic-minded and growth-oriented investor that has substantial experience in many of our core end markets, and has a strong understanding of the Company's capabilities and business model. With AEI's longer-term commitment, strategic vision, deep capital base, and relevant investing and operating experience, we believe that CDI will strengthen its market position and its delivery of value-added engineering, IT and staffing solutions."

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Press Release