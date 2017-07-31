Uber's CEO search hits new bump

Uber’s (Private:UBER) CEO search has hit a problem as former CEO Travis Kalanick pulls his supporters away from a potential replacement like Meg Whitman, according to CNBC.

Kalanick remains on the eight-person board and is reportedly courting an investment from SoftBank that could make it possible for Kalanick to step back into his leadership role.

The backroom fighting led Whitman to tweet Thursday that she was not interested in the CEO position.

Update: CNBC sources say SoftBank has no plans to invest in Uber.