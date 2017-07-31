Iron ore, copper prices surge after upbeat China data

Mining stocks are rallying after iron ore prices jumped to their highest level in nearly four months and copper prices reached fresh two-year highs, as a gauge of activity in China’s construction sector rose to a three and a half year high.

The jump followed news that the official sub-index for activity growth in China’s construction sector climbed to 62.5 in July, the highest since December 2013.

Also, an official gauge of manufacturing activity in China came in slightly below expectations - 51.4 vs. an expected 51.6 - but remained in expansion territory.

