FLIR Systems -4% on possible sanctions violations

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) -4.2% premarket after disclosing late Friday in its Form 10-Q that the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security informed it of additional export licensing requirements that restrict its ability to sell 9hz thermal products.

The DoC says some of FLIR's products may have been sold to countries subject to U.S. sanctions.

FLIR says it could be subject to substantial fines and penalties, suspension of existing licenses and loss or suspension of export privileges if it is found to have violated applicable rules.