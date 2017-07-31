UniFirst Corporation names Steven S. Sintros President and CEO

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) promoted Steven S. Sintros as the company’s next President and CEO, and also appointed him to its Board, both effective immediately.

Sintros joined UniFirst in 2004, as the company’s finance manager and corporate controller and promoted to CFO in 2009.

“The Board unanimously agreed that Steve’s leadership experience and strategic thinking, coupled with his financial knowledge, made him the right person to lead the execution of UniFirst’s business plans,” said Raymond Zemlin, lead director of UniFirst’s Board. “His long tenure working alongside Ron Croatti will help ensure a smooth continuance for UniFirst’s drive to sustainable returns for all stakeholders for the long term.”

Press Release