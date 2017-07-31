Stocks start higher after earnings, rising commodity prices

The Dow hits a new record in early trading as stocks push off with modest gains, helped by higher commodity prices and continued momentum from a strong earnings season; Dow +0.3 %, S&P and Nasdaq +0.2% .

More than half of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, with the financials ( +0.5% ) and industrials ( +0.4% ) groups leading the charge; the telecom services space ( -0.5% ) is the weakest group.

European markets are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.2% , China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index +1.3% to a fresh high for the year.

This earnings season has provided positive surprises for investors, as 73% of S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Friday had beaten analyst consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

U.S. crude oil -0.4% at $49.52/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, Dallas Fed manufacturing