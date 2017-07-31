Discovery -3.4% after Scripps Networks deal news, earnings miss

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is 3.4% lower in early trading today after news that it will acquire Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI) and following a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings.

A heavy international focus again bit the company due to foreign exchange effects. Adjusted EPS was down 4% and missed, but was up 9% excluding currency effects.

Distribution revenues made up for relatively flat advertising both in the U.S. and abroad to drive modest revenue gains. Distribution was up 4% in the U.S., and grew 7% (excluding forex) internationally vs. 1% ad growth.

Meanwhile, operating expenses that fell 2% in the U.S. were up 6% (up 8% ex-forex) internationally due to higher sports content and production costs.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Networks, $890M (up 2%); International Networks, $811M (up 3%); Education and other, $44M (down 4%).

Press release